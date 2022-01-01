Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Shamita Shetty cries and walks away as Salman Khan scolds her for raising her voice

The latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss 15 was quite an interesting one as there was a grand celebration of New Year Eve on the sets. Host Salman Khan was seen grooving along with the guests and having a gala time with them. He had also given a dance performance on the stage which was loved by the fans. Apart from the entertainment, the contestants were also bashed for dismissing the Ticket to Finale task. Shamita Shetty was seen getting riled up about her being accused and got teary-eyed.

In the promo of the episode, it was seen that Salman Khan taunts the contestants that they have done PhD in getting the tasks dismissed. He asks the main door of the house to be opened. Shamita Shetty says, “I feel like everything I am doing is not enough, I don’t know should I do.” Salman tries to stop her but she says, “One minute”. This irks him and he says, “You are going on and on and on, kisi ne bola hai kya tumko ki tumne effort ni dala”. “What the f*** yaar, Shamita”, Salman said to her, post which she was seen crying and leaving the space.

See promo here:

The New Year special weekend episode unfolded a lot of entertainment and exciting dance performances. But the contestants were also schooled for their actions. Abhijit Bichukale was scolded by Salman for disrespecting him by yawning. There will also be an elimination today which will be announced by the host.



