Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Shamita Shetty faints after ugly spat with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Karan Kundrra helps

Bigg Boss 15 is coming up with new twists and turns every day. Since the entry of VIPs Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijeet Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant, and her husband, Ritesh, the game has become more interesting. All the seven non-VIP house members have to battle it out with the five VIP members to win back the prize money of Rs 50 lakhs which they had lost earlier. In order to do this, they need to win in a series of tasks called the BB Games. Amid this, Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee engage in an ugly spat. In the heat of everything, Shamita Shetty faints, while Karan Kundrra carries her.

In this week’s task, all the Bigg Boss 15 contestants are participating in ‘BB Games’. The non-VIPs have a chance to win back their lost prize money of Rs. 50 lakhs, the VIPs have to make sure Non VIPs don’t win the games. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shamita Shetty are made referees by Bigg Boss. While Tejasswi Prakash made it to the first place in the first task, Rajiv Adatia wins in the second. However, Devoleena Bhattacharjee claims that the Non-VIPs have cheated during the games, due to which Shamita and she do not come to a conclusion. This leads to an argument between the two ladies which keeps on getting uglier by the second.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, it is seen that Shamita Shetty faints in the midst of the heated argument. Karan Kundrra carries her inside to get medical attention. Rashami Desai, who sides with Devoleena, is heard saying, “Jitna bolegi, utna milega. Le nahi sakti toh uski galti hain (How much ever she says, she will get it back equally. If she can’t take it, it’s her fault).”

Take a look:

#ShamitaShetty fainted

Oh god protect her. I'm really worried for her

Guys please pray for @ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/B30sti7fNk — Sarah Shaikh (@Shaikh5Sarah) December 1, 2021

How will things unfold from here on? Will Shamita Shetty exit from Bigg Boss 15 due to health concerns?

Keep an eye on this space for more BB 15 related updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15's Vishal Kotian on Shamita Shetty: I made mistakes, I accepted and apologised for it