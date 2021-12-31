Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Shamita Shetty gets emotional as she gets a video call from ‘proud sister’ Shilpa Shetty

Bigg Boss 15, which has been synonymous with controversies and endless tiffs, is all set to witness a night of emotions tonight. The contestants of the popular reality show are all set to welcome 2022 together and they seem to be quite excited about it. And while Bigg Boss house will be witnessing a small party for the contestants, Salman Khan’s presence during the Weekend Ka Vaar will add on to the entertainment quotient. However, as per the recent promo, tonight’s episode will witness an emotional segment as well as Shamita Shetty will break down on seeing sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

This will happen after Shamita will get a video call from her sister. As the Shetty sisters get excited to see each other after almost six months, Shamita gets emotional about the same. In the promo, Shilpa said, “I love you baby, I really love you. This has been for the first time in our lives that we have stayed apart for so long. I haven’t seen her for six months”. While Shamita couldn’t hold up her tears, Shilpa added, “Shamita, I don’t want you to cry. We are each other’s strength. For me, Shamita is already the winner and I am proud to be her sister”.

Take a look at the promo here:

To note, Shilpa has been rooting for her sister Shamita since the first day itself. Recently, as the Hungama 2 actress had returned from her Mussorie vacation, she was seen urging the paps to vote for Shamita. “Vote karo yaar, Shamita ke liye...Jeetni chahiye iss baar, aap logo ke aashirvaad se,” she added.