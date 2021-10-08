Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal to fight for captaincy

It’s been a week since Bigg Boss 15 went on air and the show has already become home to endless fights and controversies. The new season of the popular reality show has come with an interesting ensemble of cast and each of them has been making sure to leave a mark in the first week. And now after a tough fight, the housemates are all set to have their first captain of the season which is indeed going to be a tough fight.

As per the promo, it is going to be a direct fight between Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. The recent task of Bigg Boss 15 stated that the Bigg Boss OTT contestants will be fighting for captaincy and the junglewasi will be given the chance to choose their first captain. In the promo, Shamita, Nishant and Pratik were seen trying to convince the housemates to vote for them to make them the first captain and were coming up with lucrative offers for them. But it will be interesting to see if they will keep their promises after becoming the captain. Besides, given the tough fight, it will be an interesting competition between Shamita, Nishant and Pratik.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 15 promo:

Meanwhile, Pratik has been seen locking horns with the junglewasis. In fact, he raised a lot of eyebrows after he broke the lock of the bathroom of late to keep an upper hand on the junglewasi. While he has been unapologetic for his behaviour, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash and others have criticised his action.

