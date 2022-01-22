Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Tejasswi Prakash & Abhijit Bichukale target Shamita Shetty for depending on Nishant Bhat

In the upcoming weekend episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, the contestants will be seen engaged in tasks. The contestants will be asked to name the contestants among the VIPs, who have taken advantage of others. In the episode promo, it is seen that Nishant Bhat and Rakhi Sawant are targeted as most unproductive in the house. Shamita Shetty was also called out for taking support of others, which did not go down well with her.

In the promo of the show, Pratik Sehajpal is seen accusing Rakhi of taking support of lots of people in the house and she is not playing the game. Rakhi Sawant reverts saying that you people only chose me and brought me in the VIP zone. Further takes the name of Karan and accuses him of taking advantage of lots of people in the house. Then Abhijit Bichukale took the name of Shamita Shetty as he says, “Nishant ke siva ye aage badh ni skti”. This makes Shamita very angry as she says, “Tum pagal ho kya? Isko bachate hue mera shoulder gaya hai. Bichukale aapko game dekhkar phir bolna chahye.” Then Tejasswi also added, “Nishant ke support ke alawa maine Shamita aur Pratik ki individual games nahi dekhi hai”. She also accuses his of hiding the faults of his friends and trying to prove them wrong. Pratik and Shamita are irritated to hear this and Shamita says, “I think you are blind then.”

The upcoming weekend episode will also comprise some entertainment as Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty and singing sensation Mika Singh will also grace the show.

