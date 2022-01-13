Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal fight during a task

In the upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash are seen fighting to win the VIP advantages. In the promo of the episode, they are seen fighting and making efforts to fulfill the task. Tejasswi is seen trying to fix her cycle and Pratik Sehajpal is trying his level best to stop her. This also leads to a heated banter between the two and Tejasswi becomes teary eyed due to Pratik’s comment.

In the promo, Tejasswi and Pratik are seen at loggerheads during the task. She is seen holding her cycle tightly and Pratik tries to dismantle it. She tells him that she will not stop protecting her cycle from him. Rakhi Sawant shouts, “Stand lagane mat dena Pratik.” Tejasswi is agitated to hear this and says, “Itna kya nafrat hai mujhse”. She also tells Pratik that everyone is watching that he is using force in the task. Later he replies, “You keep crying. You cry when you lose”. Tejasswi replies, “Aisi victory tujhe Mubarak ho Pratik.”

See promo here-

In the recent episode, it was seen that Shamita Shetty was chosen as the new captain of the house and was asked by Bigg Boss to downgrade one VIP contestant. She took Tejasswi’s name, which came as the huge shock to her. The two of them engaged in a war of words and Shamita called her ‘jealous and insecure’. Tejasswi was seen accusing her of trying to get closer to Karan Kundrra.



