Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Tejasswi Prakash assigns house duties to non VIP members & they refuse to do it

At present, the Bigg Boss 15 house is divided into two groups, the VIP members and the non-VIP members. The contestants in the VIP Zone have been given some advantages over the non VIP members and it will be seen in the upcoming episode that they will be trying to vex their powers by assigning the house chores. But the problems arises when the contestants refuse to do their house duties and revolt against them.

In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Tejasswi Prakash and Jay Bhanushali have a verbal spat as she tells him, “If we are making a decision, then everyone has to do as told.” Pratik and Jay get angry as the former says who are you, to which she replies I am VIP. Jay Bhanushali says he is not okay with the tone of Tejasswi. Neha Bhasin also says that she is ready to accept punishment but she will not wash utensils. Karan Kundrra supports Tejasswi and says, “We have other ways of making you work”, which makes the non-VIP members very angry. Pratik challenges Karan that he will not wash clothes no matter what. Jay Bhanushali also says that he will not do any work given by them.

With the segregation of the house into the VIP and non-VIP groups, it is seen the fights have increased in the house. Previous friendships have been broken and new bonds are forming in the house.

In the weekend episode, it was declared that there will be no eliminations as Afsana Khan and Raqesh Bapat had left the show.



