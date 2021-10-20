Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Tejasswi Prakash fights with Jay Bhanushali & Pratik for her task partner Karan Kundrra

In the recent episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, it is was seen that all the contestants have now become junglewasis due to the punishment given by Bigg Boss. They were given numerous warnings and were told many times to mend their ways but to no avail. The contestants are now given a task through which they will get a chance to become gharwasis. Hence, they all are seen making efforts to win the task. It is seen that Tejasswi is getting angry at Jay, as he tries to destroy the task and Pratik gets violent with Karan.

In the promo, it is shown that the contestants are given a task and the winning team will get entry inside the house. Hence, they are seen holding some blue and red sheets in the show. Jay Bhanushali tells Tejasswi Prakash that he does not want anyone to win, which makes Tejasswi very angry. Later, it is seen that Pratik gets aggressive in the task and she tells him to not touch anything. Jay Bhanushali also gets aggressive and says that he is my friend but this is completely wrong. Then, Pratik is seen fighting with Karan Kundrra.

There has been a lot of hustle-bustle in the house in the last two days with the sudden elimination of two contestants Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht. Nishant Bhat was made the new captain of the house and he was asked to nominate 8 people whom he thought were contributing the least to the show. The names revealed by him shocked the other contestants of the house.



