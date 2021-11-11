Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Tejasswi Prakash prays to Vishwasuntree for ration to make dal

The latest episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 was brimmed with drama and action as Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty got into a heated argument. Afsana Khan and Shamita were found breaking house rules by sleeping during tasks and talking in English. Due to this, all the contestants got punished, and their ration supply has been cut. In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Tejasswi Prakash is pleading to Vishwasuntree for food.

Tejasswi Prakash is among the most popular and strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. She is known for her jolly nature. In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that she is singing a prayer to Vishwasuntree as she pleads for food or ration to make dal. She asked if Vishwasuntree was enjoying seeing the housemates be hungry. She again requests to send dal, haldi and red chill powder, so she can make dal in the house.



In the recent developments of the house, the contestants were shocked by the violent behaviour of Afsana Khan as she gets betrayed by her friends in the VIP task. She got a panic attack and was seen trying to inflict harm on herself. Thus, the singer was immediately evicted from the house. Raqesh Bapat had also left the BB house a night before, due to medical emergency. He was admitted to a hospital and has been kept under observation.



