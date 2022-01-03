Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Umar Riaz to be eliminated from the finale race following a fight with Pratik Sehajpal?

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 is going to be exciting for the contestants and the fans of the show. There has been the entry of four challengers in the house, which has made it interesting. Now the contestants will have to give a tough fight to the challengers to get back the Ticket to finale. In the episode promo, the contestants will be seen trying to secure their place in the finale. There will also be a fight between Umar Riaz and Pratik which may lead to consequences.

In the episode, Devoleena and Rashami Desai will be seen standing and hugging a log. Other contestants are seen using various methods like throwing water, oil, powder and other things to make them leave the log. During the task, Umar Riaz will be seen losing his cool at Pratik Sehajpal. Their fight got violent during the task which led to a major announcement by Bigg Boss 15.

See promo here:

In the episode, the contestants will gather in the garden area as Bigg Boss makes announcement that physical violence will not be tolerated in the house. There will be a major announcement related to Umar Riaz and he may get eliminated. In the promo, Rashami will be shocked to hear the news. As per the weekend episode, there has been no elimination in the house.



