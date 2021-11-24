Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Umar Riaz loses his calm over Pratik Sehajpal’s comment & pushes him

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be full of action as the contestants will be seen getting into a fight. As per the latest promo of the show, Pratik Sehajpal was seen commenting on others, which instigated Umar Riaz. They are seen getting into a fight over Pratik’s words. Other contestants are seen trying to stop them from getting physically violent.

In the promo of the show, it is seen that the contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz are seen getting violent and pushing each other in anger. Pratik had earlier said who will be friends with him. This made Umar get angry at him. Umar told him, “Stay in your limit and don’t cross your line.” Pratik says he was talking about him, but Umar gets angry at him for comment. Both are seen pushing each other. Hence, Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian were seen intervening.

See promo here:

Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal have been seen at loggerheads since the beginning. In a previous episode also, they were seen fighting as Umar asked to do things differently in the kitchen. Umar had said that Pratik's class can be determined by the way he speaks, which had made their fight more fierce.

The recent episode has brought a lot of surprises for the contestants. In the weekend episode, host Salman Khan had announced that only 5 contestants will compete for the finale and others will have to leave the show. The news has shocked the contestants as they are unsure about their future in the house.



