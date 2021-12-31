Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Watch a glimpse of Salman Khan’s performance, Shekhar Ravjiani’s ‘Disco Deewane’ & others

The upcoming Weekend ka Vaar episode will be no less than a grand party as the show will be graced by a plethora of celebrities. The star-studded New Year special evening will surely skyrocket the entertainment quotient of the show. The recent promo of the episode offered a glimpse into the top-notch performances of the day. With a long list of guests hitting the stage, it will be a visual treat for the audience.

The promo shows a spectacular dance performance of host Salman Khan on his hit song, ‘Heeriye’ from Race 3. There will also be a high on the energy performance of music composer Shekhar Ravjiani on his song, ‘Disco Deewane’. Dharmendra will be making a special entry on the show with his Sholay movie bike and as he speaks Salman Khan’s dialogue from the movie, “Dabangg”. There will also be a performance by Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari and she will be dancing along with Salman Khan on her hit song, Bijlee Bijlee. Salman will also be shaking a leg with Jannat Zubair and Siddharth Nigam.

The episode will have numerous performances by the celebs. Apart from the performances, the contestants of Bigg Boss 15 will be schooled by the host for getting the Ticket to Finale task dismissed. Abhijit Bichukale will be scolded for his improper behaviour and disrespect towards the host. Salman will also be seen getting very angry with Shamita for raising her voice to explain herself.



