Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Watch Ranveer Singh & Salman Khan’s fun banter with the contestants

Bigg Boss 15 show never fails to impress its audience. Every weekend celebrities come to grace the show. This weekend Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan will be coming together once again at the controversial show Bigg Boss 15. The two actors were seen on the premiere night when Ranveer came to promote his upcoming show The Big Picture. The makers have shared the promo video of both having fun with the contestants. It will be really interesting to see how they enjoy with the contestants.

The video opens with Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan making fun of Jay Bhanushali’s usual one-liners. Ranveer says to Jay if your answer is wrong then but before he could complete Jay interrupts, says ‘if my answer is wrong, then yahan pe hum sabka big picture lag jayega’. Quickly Salman Khan says ‘Jay do you have so much money inside Bigg Boss to pay’. He then says ‘Karan has it. He always says.’ Others are enjoying the fun banter. Ayush Sharma is also seen standing.

The video is captioned as ‘Aaj #BB15 ki stage par @ranveersingh aur @beingsalmankhan ek sath mil kar karenge entertainment ka dhamaka Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 aaj raat 9: 30 baje sirf #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @vootselect.”

Click here to view the promo:

In the last episode, Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat enter the show as wild card entries. Shamita was seen crying seeing them as she can’t control her happiness. Raqesh even kissed her on the cheeks. It was rumoured that both will be entering the show.

