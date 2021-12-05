Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Whom did Sara Ali Khan call the weakest player in the house? Find out

Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting with each passing day. The contestants are putting their best performance to claim the trophy. Every weekend ka vaar episode, viewers see celebrities coming and giving contestants’ tasks. This time Sara Ali Khan was seen gracing the show as she was there to promote her upcoming film Atrangi Re. Well, as the actress entered the house she gave some tasks to everyone and during the task, she called Karan Kundrra the weakest player in the house.

The video opens with Sara Ali Khan entering the house holding a camera on a selfie stick and announcing, “Namaste darshako and namaste ghrihwasis. Jaisa ki aap dekh sakte hain, Sara aa gayi hai Bigg Boss ke pe aur Sara ke peeche aa gaye hain saare log.” She also conducted a few tasks in the house. As per the task, one of the participants was asked to answer questions by picking between two co-contestants. Participants were supposed to pull a lever, resulting in a cake being smashed in the face of the person they choose. For the task, Karan Kundrra had to choose between Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz. Sara asked Karan, “Kise finale me nahi dekhte?” He chose Tejasswi.

Sara then asked who was a weak player and Karan chose both of them. She quickly responded saying, “What a safe player you are! Sabse kamzor to aap ho.”