Bigg Boss 15 PROMOS: Trouble in Karan & Tejasswi’s paradise? Pratik & Umar's fight takes an ugly turn
Coming back to the first promo, viewers can see Karan Kundrra asking Tejasswi why she trusts Vishal so much when he speaks all wrong about others? The actress shares her opinion which did not make Karan happy and he argues. Tejasswi tries to explain to him but both were on different pages. It looks like there is trouble in their paradise as both said if things will not be okay, then they will have to rethink.
In the second promo, Umar and Pratik are once again seen fighting. Pratik is seen passing comments on Umar which he did not like. Both even become violent and start pushing each other. Vishal and other housemates are seen trying to control them.
Recently, we saw Rani Mukerji in a promo, gracing the show. She will be seen having some fun banter with host Salman Khan. The video will leave you in splits.
