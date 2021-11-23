Bigg Boss 15 PROMOS: Trouble in Karan & Tejasswi’s paradise? Pratik & Umar's fight takes an ugly turn

The controversial show Bigg Boss 15 is getting more interesting day by day. The makers are coming up with new promos to maintain the excitement level among the audience. And in addition to this, the makers have released two new videos of the promos in which we can see lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash discussing their opinions. Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal once again become violent during a fight.

Coming back to the first promo, viewers can see Karan Kundrra asking Tejasswi why she trusts Vishal so much when he speaks all wrong about others? The actress shares her opinion which did not make Karan happy and he argues. Tejasswi tries to explain to him but both were on different pages. It looks like there is trouble in their paradise as both said if things will not be okay, then they will have to rethink.

In the second promo, Umar and Pratik are once again seen fighting. Pratik is seen passing comments on Umar which he did not like. Both even become violent and start pushing each other. Vishal and other housemates are seen trying to control them.