Bigg Boss 15: Rahul Vaidya extends support to Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Nishant ahead of finale

Bigg Boss 15, which has been all about controversies and fights, is now in its last leg and the contestants are putting in their best effort to add on to the entertainment quotient. While the popular reality show is witnessing a major drama every other day, the viewers are leaving no stone unturned to support their favourite contestant as Bigg Boss 15 inches towards the grand finale. Amid this, Rahul Vaidya was also quizzed about his favourite contestants from the show.

For the uninitiated, Rahul has been the first runner up of Bigg Boss 14 and had won a million of hearts with his game on the popular reality show. The renowned singer, who was papped at the airport this morning, was asked about which contestants he has been supporting in Bigg Boss 15. To this, Rahul said, he liked Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Karan Kundrra and also wished them luck for the grand finale. The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant also stated that he also liked Umar Riaz. For the uninitiated, Umar was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 and his eliminated left everyone brewing with an opinion.

Check out Rahul Vaidya's video here:

Meanwhile, Shamita, Karan and Nishant are touted to be among the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Recently, Shamita and Karan were seen making headlines after Rakhi Sawant stated that the two made a good pair & share a great chemistry during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, While Salman Khan too was seen being a part of the prank, Tejasswini Rana, who is apparently dating Karan, got offended by the same.