Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia confronts Tejasswi Prakash for her ‘vulgar’ statements about Shamita Shetty

In the Monday episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, Rajiv Adatia made a comeback on the show. This time he has come with some special power in connection with the Ticket to Finale. In the upcoming episode, he will be seen talking Tejasswi Prakash about her statements about Shamita Shetty in the past. He also talked to Shamita Shetty regarding the same issue.

Tejasswi Prakash says that Rajiv’s concern is being hypocritical. Rajiv initially tells Tejasswi, “Whatever you were telling and accusing Shamita of, were not true. She wasn’t b****ing about you 24*7. I am telling you what I am feeling. Why do you think she is after Kundrra?”

Tejasswi says that she had this discussion with Shamita separately and also told her how she was very possessive about Raqesh. Rajiv also talks to Tejasswi for her comment about Shamita being desperate to be friends with Karan. He also discusses about accusing Shamita of having many people as her alliance in the show. Rajiv says, “I didn’t come for her. I came for myself.”

Tejasswi tell him, “You are her rakhi brother. It is a lot of help when someone so close comes inside the house. I made all my bonds here. I didn’t know anybody.” He adds, “All the comments you made were very personal and vulgar to watch. You were attacking her. Teju, it was very below the belt.” Tejasswi then said that she did sort it out with Shamita but again during the task, she broke the trust.

In the end, Tejasswi tells that she has also seen him being possessive of Shamita. She says, “You are covering it up and I get it. For me, it is a hypocritical behaviour regarding Shamita. I am more than secure in my relationship. I know he (Karan) won’t leave me. As a girlfriend, I am more than confident about myself.”



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra’s father welcomes Tejasswi in family, says ‘She is in the heart of the family now’