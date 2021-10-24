Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia to entry the show; Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Sonu Nigam & others cheer for him

Former model and entrepreneur Rajiv Adatia is all set to enter the house of Bigg Boss 15. He will be entering the show as a wild card. To note, Rajiv is a face of well-known domestic in the entertainment industry. He will enter the show as a wildcard contestant during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Today, the makers shared the video featuring Salman Khan who is introducing Rajiv ahead of his arrival. Many other celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Sonu Nigam and others were seen encouraging him and even cheering for him.

Rajiv shared the video on his Instagram handle and wrote, “I have been blessed with such connections I have made in my life. I can never be more thankful for these people who have been supportive and blessing me with all the love. I’ll make you all proud.” Shilpa praised him and said that now the show excitement level will increase after his entry. Well, he will be the first wild card entry in the show till now. Rajiv is close to the Shetty sisters Shamita and Shilpa, as they are his rakhi sisters.

From Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor to Parineeti Chopra, Sonu Nigam, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, etc. Rajiv has shared pictures with numerous celebs of the industry on his Instagram.

Click here to view the video:

Bigg Boss 15 saw the eviction of two popular faces, Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht. They were voted out by the housemates during mid week as there was no eviction during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

