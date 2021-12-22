Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia feels these two constants deserve to win the show; Find out

On Sunday, Rajiv Adatia and Ritesh Singh got evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house. In a recent interview, Rajiv Adatia shared that he wasn’t expecting eviction as he felt he was playing the game well. Now that he is out of the house, Rajiv shared the names of contestants he feels deserve to win.

Speaking to ETimes, Rajiv said, “I think Shamita Shetty has a high chance. Not because she is my sister but she has come from the OTT platform to this place and she is playing an extremely strong game. She never leaves a chance to stand for what is right. I also think that Umar Riaz has a chance of winning because of his crazy fan following outside the house. He is doing really well in the house according to me. So my top two are Shamita and Umar.”

Further Rajiv reveals that Bigg Boss 15 was a life-changing experience for him. He says if one wants to survive in the house then one has to be real and not try to be someone else. Rajiv further said if you go in with a strategy, the viewers outside will quickly understand it. He believes staying natural will ensure one’s longevity in the house.

Though Rajiv had a great experience inside the house, he is now all happy and catching up with his family members outside post his eviction. Earlier today, Rajiv shared stories on social media handle as he went out for a special dinner with rakhi sister Shilpa Shetty.

