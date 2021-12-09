Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia gets emotionally hurt by Shamita Shetty; Says he is done with the task

Rajiv Adatia is one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. He was the first wildcard entry in the house and he is also the rakhi brother of Shamita Shetty. Rajiv is quite popular in the house for his firm stand and entertaining nature. In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Rajiv Adatia is hurt by Shamita’s words and gets angry.

In the promo of the show, it is seen that Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash are seen on the stairs with bags on their back. Rajiv asked Shamita to remove some hay from his bag, but she say she had already done it and told him to ask Umar for it. He shouts at Umar, “I did for you yesterday now you do for me”. Umar asks him to ask Shamita, which further angers Rajiv. He stomped off from the task. He tells Umar and Shamita that he is not with any of them as they form teams and leave him hanging in between.

Rajiv gets angry at Shamita and says, “Why are you telling him to take it out when I am your brother?” He says to other contestants that they are not trustworthy and he does not care now.

See the post here:

With the introduction of the ‘Ticket to Finale’, the contestants are seen getting into fights and getting stressed. Owing to the task, Karan and Tejasswi Prakash were also seen fighting.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15, 7th December 2021, Written Update: Rajiv Adatia saved from nominations