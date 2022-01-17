Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia makes a comeback in the show with special powers related to Ticket to Finale

Few days back it was announced that the show has been extended by two weeks. Now there is another turn in the season as one of the contestants will be making a comeback in the house. But this also involves a major twist for the contestants as it will affect the strategies of the contestants. In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Rajiv Adatia has re-entered the house with some exciting news.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of the show, Rajiv Adatia is seen back in the house. He says, “The tables have turned now. Inki takdeer par ab mera control hoga. Ticket to Finale ka ahem faisla ab mere hath mein hai. Mai aapko bohot mushkil dene wala hu.”

Rajiv Adatia was the first wildcard entry in the house and he was an entertaining contestant. He shared a good bond with Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz and others.

The recent weekend ka vaar episode was full of entertainment. In the episode, the contestants met popular astrologer Janardhan baba, who talked to them about their future. He told Shamita Shetty that she will get married soon. He told Shamita that she will marry an ordinary man but his luck will shine after marriage. He added that the two will have a happy married life and enjoy all the riches of life. When Shamita asked him about kids, he said that she will have two, a girl and a boy. This made Shamita happy. He also told that Karan and Tejasswi have a strong chance of winning.



