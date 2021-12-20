Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia opens on his eviction and how the wildcard contestants have changed the game

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Rajiv Adatia and Rakhi Sawant’s husband were eliminated from the show. Rajiv Adatia was highly shocked by the eviction as he was not expecting it. He talked about his game in the house with ETimes. He also shared about the game of the wild card contestants and how their entry had changed equations in the house.

In the interview, Rajiv pointed out at Abhhijit Bichukale’s wrong deeds and said, “I don’t know who all voted for Abhijit Bichukale because I think he wasn't playing well. He is the wrong one in the house. Mera toh theek tha. He is still surviving in the house even though he was doing so many wrong things.”

Talking about the VIP entries, he shared, “Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant have grown really close and they keep saving each other. I was always saying that these VIP entrants will not let us live in peace and that is what happened. The game is going one-sided now. Devoleena is a very strong personality and that is working in her favour.”

He also shared that though he tried to maintain his calm most of the time, he lost it badly sometimes. He told that he has a migraine problem too so after all that, he used to get bad headaches. But apart from that, he never fought unnecessarily. He took it lightly and never took up topics to start a fight, as he was doing his own thing.

But he had a tough time inside the house especially during the fights. "When I fight with someone, I let it all out and then I am fine. I can't control what others say. Jisko jo bolna hai bolne do. In the beginning, it did bug me but after a while I understood that everyone has their own opinion. I am comfortable in my own skin. I had supporters too in the house and I too bitched about people,” he says.

But talking about his overall performance, he says he did his best. “My main motive was to entertain people and I did that. I think I could have done more. I fought a lot in the last two weeks and I didn’t like that. Here no one listens to you and one has to show their strong self to make people listen,” he mentioned.

Also read- Bigg Boss 15, 19 December 2021, Written Update: Rajiv Adatia and Ritesh eliminated