Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia put in the jail by VIP contestants due to Simba Nagpal

In the given week, the jail system has been introduced inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The contestants who are non-VIPs had to compete among themselves for not going inside the jail. With the introduction of jail, the task was to select the first contestant for a major puzzle. The task started with Jay Bhanushali challenging Pratik Sehajpal. After a debate, Jay and Neha got saved and Pratik continued the task by challenging Simba Nagpal.

Pratik puts allegations on Simba for being lazy and sleeping in the house. Simba counters that he sleeps because he does not want to get into other people's matters. However, Pratik impresses the VIPs. They feel Pratik has been upfront and genuine in whatever he does and everybody is aware of his nature, but Simba’s personality is still not out in the open. VIPs decide to save Pratik.

Simba then challenges Rajiv Adatia. Rajiv repeats the same points as Pratik and adds that he doesn’t have anything else against him. Rajiv says, “Pratik was here, who has been at fault for most of the times. He got free and I am stuck with Simba. I don’t think that Simba is going wrong anywhere.”

Pratik makes Rajiv aware that the person, who gets jailed won’t be able to contest for the VIP seat. The buzzer for debate goes off and VIPs mutually decide that Rajiv couldn’t prove anything against Simba; hence, the former will get jailed.

Bigg Boss announces Rajiv as the first contestant of the season to go to jail. Rajiv calls it ‘surprising’. As per rules, he will have access to food thrice a day and will get limited chances to step out of the jail.



