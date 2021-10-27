Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia reveals he's very close to Ieshaan; Latter blasts him saying ‘I'm a straight guy’

The new entry of Rajiv Adatia as a wildcard contestant has shaken the prior relationships in the house. With the entry in the house, he revealed the personalities and the game plans of the contestants in the house. His entry has brought a huge shock for Ieshaan Sehgaal and it has apparently affected his relationship with Miesha Iyer. In the recent promo, it is seen that Rajiv reveals of having a close relationship with Ieshaan, which throws the latter into a rage.

In the latest promo for the upcoming episode of the show, it is seen that Rajiv is talking about the relationship he has with Ieshaan. Rajiv revealed to Miesha that he has a very strong and close relationship with Ieshaan. This upset Ieshaan as he says, “The way you are portraying me, it is creating a wrong image of me outside.” He said that it is making Miesha very stressed but Rajiv says that he does not care about what she thinks. Ieshaan added that “I am a straight guy and you are making me look like something else.” Rajiv is seen blazing with anger as he said, “What was that thing which happened outside?” Both of them are seen in anger as they are engaged in a verbal argument.

See promo here:

In the prior episode, it was seen that Miesha has asked Ieshaan if he was bisexual, to which he has shared that he was straight. He added that whenever she will go out, she might hear some things about him as some people want to sabotage his reputation. Without taking names, Ieshaan added that he was talking about a “friend,” who may also be known to Miesha Iyer. “I had to play along to sustain. Everyone does that at some point in time. Aise logo k saath aise hi kaam nikalna padta hai. I don't have any scene with him; I was just playing around.”



