Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant accuses Rajiv Adatia of spitting in the food, start fighting

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant, who recently entered the house as a VIP, gets into a fight with Rajiv Adatia. Rakhi targetted Rajiv Adatia and made several accusations against him that led to an ugly spat between the two. It so happened when Rakhi was talking to Shamita regarding utensil duties. Meanwhile, Rajiv entered and said, “Rakhi you can only assign the duties, but you can’t intervene in what’s happening in the kitchen.”

This led to an ugly spat between Rajiv and Rakhi. Rakhi ordered Rajiv to not work with the kitchen team and demanded that he listen to her as she is a VIP contestant. When Rajiv denied it, Rakhi went on accusing him of spitting in the food while cooking. A furious Rajiv then warned Rakhi for making the distasteful accusations. Rajiv replies back, "Gandi baat bol rahe ho aap (you are talking dirty)." Responding to it Rakhi keeps saying, "Main VIP hoon, main bolungi! (I am VIP and I will say that)."

Later, a new contestant Abhijit Bichukale makes an entry as a wildcard. He says, "I am a very soft spoken person but if it comes to show my real side, I can turn into Raavan and am not scared of anyone's 'baap' (father)."

Last week, Bigg Boss 15 house saw three shocking eliminations including Neha Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali, and Vishal Kotian. Following the eliminations, four wildcard entrants including Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ritesh entered the house.

