Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant asks Karan Kundrra to marry Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 has grabbed all the eyeballs owing to the fights, controversies, and booming love. In the recent episode, Tejasswi talks to Nishant about her disappointment with Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi and Karan have been experiencing misunderstandings ever since they expressed their feelings. Tejasswi is heard telling Nishant that she is not happy with Karan's alliances such as Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, and Umar Riaz as they don't like her at all. Tejasswi tells Nishant that they keep insulting her but Karan always defends them.

Later, Karan is seen talking to Rashmi about his relationship with Tejasswi. He shares that he is ready to carry the responsibility of his relationship. Rashmi tells him that he has changed. Karan agrees and says that he doesn't like it when Tejasswi questions their relationship.

Later, Rakhi Sawant and Karan sit in the garden area. Rakhi tells Karan to marry Tejasswi after the show is over. Karan blushed and said that it was too early to decide on that as they wanted to date outside to see where it goes.

Later the next day, Tejasswi and Karan get into an argument over his support for Rashami. Tejasswi was seen telling Karan that he can continue playing for the latter if he wants, but she won’t. Tejasswi even got into a fight with Umar after the nomination round and tells him that she will return the favour soon.