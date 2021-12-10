Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant begins her ‘jhadoo shaasan’ as she wakes everyone up by hitting with a broom

Rakhi Sawant is a true entertainer and there is no denying that. Ever since she has entered the Bigg Boss 15 house, the entertainment quotient has also gone up. The actress makes sure to keep us all entertained with whatever she does. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, we can see the diva taking the entertainment quotient higher with her antics. Rakhi has begun her ‘jhadoo shaasan’ literally and we bet you wouldn’t be able to stop laughing.

In the latest promo, we can see Rakhi Sawant getting hold of a broom and entering the house in anger. She yells ‘utho re’ as she enters the house. With the broom in her hand, she is pulling the blankets of the housemates who were still sleeping. She even beats one of them with a broom. Sharing this promo, Colors TV wrote, “Maharani Rakhi nikli gharwalon ka jhadoo shaasan karne! Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 PM only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @vootselect. #BB15.”

Take a look:

Rakhi Sawant grabbed all the headlines recently when there were reports that she would announce her separation from husband Ritesh on Indian Television and leave him. Talking about Ritesh, he had entered the Bigg Boss 15 house with Rakhi and made everyone laugh just like his wife.

We bet this new promo would get you all eager to watch the episode and see Rakhi Sawant talking in the house with a broom.

