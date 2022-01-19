Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant breaks down after seeing her mom, latter says 'Ritesh is waiting for you'

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 brings lots of emotions to the plate. The newest episode of Salman Khan hosted show witnessed reunions of families with the housemates. The housemates got a chance to speak with their family members through video calls in a task. They talked and shared a lot of things with each other. And, the overall atmosphere became so light and chill combining with some happy tears. Rakhi Sawant who is one of the most popular contestants of this season, too reunited with her mother Jaya.

At last, after much wait, Rakhi got a chance to speak to her mother. Her mom, who recently recovered from cancer, thanked Salman Khan for giving her a new life. While speaking to Rakhi, her mother made some revelations about her husband Ritesh Singh and told her that he’s waiting for her outside. Her mom assured her of her health and asked her not to cry. Other housemates also got the chance to talk to Rakhi’s mother and regarded her. The whole event was a teary affair.

Earlier, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s families also reunited with them and to everyone’s delight supported their relationship and approved of it. For those who are unaware, Karan and Tejasswi met in BB 15 and their love blossomed in the house over the course of time.

For unversed, Bigg Boss season 15 has been postponed and been extended till February 2022.

