Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant breaks down as she reveals THIS secret about her father; Umar, Rashami crack up

Bigg Boss 15 is nearing its finale week, and the drama and entertainment quotient of this season is at an all-time high. In the latest episode, it was seen that housemates play a task where they spilled secrets about themselves anonymously. Then the housemates took turns to pick up a chit from a bowl and read out the secret it mentioned, after which they would guess whose secret it is, and feed them chocolate. Amid this task, Rakhi Sawant shared a shocking secret about her father.

Karan Kundrra picks up a chit of paper and reads it. It said, “Mere pitaji ki do shaadiyaan hooyi hain, ek meri maa se, aur se meri sauteli maa se”. (My father has had two marriages, one with my mother and the other with my stepmother). Karan quickly guesses that it’s her secret, and feeds her chocolate. Rakhi breaks down and mentions that her father disclosed it to her when he was in a hospital after suffering a heart attack. She also reveals that her mother had asked her to never share this. She kneels down and asks forgiveness from her mother, while the other housemates come and console her.

Amid this, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhat, and Abhijit Bichukale come to the kitchen and try to control their giggle. Rashami tells Nishant, “You have no control or what?”, as she says that Rakhi’s secret is indeed sad. She also asks Bigg Boss to forgive them for cracking up on the scene and clarifies that they did not laugh knowingly.