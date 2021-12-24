Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant claims Shamita Shetty pushed her implants; creates a huge ruckus

Bigg Boss is synonymous to drama and gossip. The show, which is hosted by the iconic Salman Khan, has been here for over 15 years and it is here to stay - the audience absolutely adores the show, and gets too immersed in the Bigg Boss’ contestants’ lives. This season, some seasoned players such as Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty, and Rashami Desai among others are currently in the Bigg Boss. In Thursday’s episode, Rakhi and Shamita found themselves in a huge quarrel as Rakhi alleged that Shamita had pushed her implants. What followed was a screaming battle of words.

For the day’s task, Rakhi staying loyal to Devoleena backed her up and said that she had touched the egg first. Even though the others said otherwise, she maintained her stance and said that while Shamita put the egg in the pit; Devoleena touched it first - hence, she won the round. Nishant, Rashami, and Shamita all disagreed with her stance and Rashami and Shamita told her to not be Devoleena’s puppet. On the other hand, Nishant, irritated, started screaming that he couldn’t play when everyone was cheating. While even Pratik tried to persuade her, Rakhi remained adamant and ordered everyone to not question her so many times and emphasised that she told whatever she saw. Things escalated pretty quickly and resulted in Nishant, Rakhi, and Shamita were screaming at each other at the top of their lungs. Rakhi and Shamita started a stare-down contest, each asking the other to back off. Shamita dramatically stated ‘Rakhi Sawant, mere upar mat chadh’ to which Rakhi replied that Shamita shouldn’t either. In the climax, Shamita pushed her hard. Rakhi started screaming that she pushed her implants. At this juncture, Nishant had to physically hold down Shamita to stop her from getting even more aggravated.

