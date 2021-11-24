Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant confirms her entry in the house after Abhijit Bichukale backs out

Former Bigg Boss contestant and entertainer Rakhi Sawant will be soon entering Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. Bigg Boss 15 housemates will be surprised to see Rakhi Sawant as a wildcard entry. The actor, who won many hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 14, will now be seen entertaining the audience with her funny antics and outspoken personality in the current season. The controversy queen will enter along with two other wildcards, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in Bigg Boss 15.

Last year, the TRPs for the show were high because of her game plan and this year too, Rakhi has confirmed that she will enter the house to increase the TRP. According to sources of India.com, it is being said that Rakhi Sawant has been quarantined with Rashami and Devoleena.

There was a report that the decision to bring Rakhi came after another wild card contestant of Bigg Boss Abhijit Bichukale had tested positive for COVID-19. Abhijit was supposed to be entering the show on past Monday, but owing to his health condition, he will now not enter the show. The Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Abhijit Bichukale was supposed to enter the house on Monday.

Along with three wild card entries in the house, there will also be a shocking elimination of one of the contestants in the house. There will be one elimination among the bottom six contestants as the top 5 contestants will have to save one contestant each.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant on Shamita being age shamed by Afsana: I was also attacked by Aly Goni