Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant CONFIRMS she's not legally married to Ritesh Singh; Check details

The Bigg Boss house has been full of unexpected twists and turns lately. The finalists were put in a tricky position after Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale were evicted from Bigg Boss 15. Two well-known radio personalities were recruited to question the candidates on topics both inside and outside the show. While Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were interrogated about their relationship, Rakhi Sawant made some shocking revelations about her marriage.

Rakhi revealed that the reason she announced her marriage to Ritesh Singh on the Bigg Boss 15 platform was that no one believed her during the last season when she said she was married.

Ritesh then suggested she visit India and host a banquet at which she could publicly introduce him to the rest of the world. However, she was invited to Bigg Boss 15 a few days after he arrived, and she couldn't pass up the opportunity. So she said, “This is when I decided to announce my marriage on Bigg Boss 15. The show is also so popular and is watched across the globe, making it easier for me to tell the world.”

Rakhi even admitted that she agreed to tie the knot with Ritesh after checking his bank balance. She also added that she doesn’t blame anyone for doubting her and disclosed that took their pheras behind closed doors in a hotel room. Thus, she said that there was no proof and no function. She got a bit sentimental and expressed that her mom told her during the family week that Ritesh is waiting for her. But she added that she has taken a firm decision that unless he legally weds her and hands her a marriage certificate, she will not stay with him. She boldly asked Ritesh not to pity her. ‘If you think I am a good person and deserve your love, only then let’s take our relationship ahead. We are not legally married yet. But now, I want my rights as a wife and not any kind of sympathy. Give me a marriage certificate so that we can spend our lives together. If not, I don’t think we can stay together. We will have to part ways otherwise,” she told.

