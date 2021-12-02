Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant craves for Ritesh's attention; Umar Riaz tells her to use ‘Saam Daam Dand Bhed’

In the show Bigg Boss 15 recently, Rakhi Sawant had entered the house with her husband Ritesh. She even did aarti and danced, when he entered the Bigg Boss house. But it seems Rakhi is sad as they hardly spend time together on a romantic note. She was seen asking other contestants to make him jealous so that he starts giving her attention.

Rakhi had to stay away from her husband Ritesh for some time as the latter had refused to accept her publicly. She has been dying for attention and to show her love for him. However, Ritesh doesn't want to get cosy on national television and give the lovey-dovey vibes. In the latest episode, she tells her housemates to do something and make him insecure. Rakhi says, "Arre koi toh kuch karo, usko jalao yaa phir jagao, par kuch toh karo. Tab jaake woh mere kareeb aayega yaar. Aa hi nahi raha."

When Rashami Desai asks her why she is not doing anything herself, Rakhi responds, "Main toh saara sab kuch kar chuki hoon." Karan Kundrra jokes that he has been hitting on her husband since the day one, but he hasn't got any reaction. Umar Riaz advises Rakhi to use Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed and only then she can be successful in her goal.

In the same episode, when Ritesh got hurt during a task, Rakhi had fought with Pratik and others for her husband. She also got protective of him. She shared with Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhatt that when Ritesh got into a physical fight with Umar and all, she got scared for his life. She even joked, "Yaar mere pati ne kitni maar khayi yaar, kitni baar gira. Main toh darr lag gaya mere sindoor ko koi aanch toh nahi aajayegi, main vidhwa toh nahi hojaayegi... phir main naye kapde nahi pehen paaungi, lipstick, sindoor, nahi laga paaungi, main darr gayi thi."



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant stirs up another controversy for passing a homophobic comment on Rajiv Adatia