Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant creates a huge scene as Rashami Desai calls her 'cheap'

There’s not a single dull day in the Bigg Boss house. The spice, the drama, the fights - every episode is loaded with entertainment that keeps the audience hooked. It is one of major reasons why even after 15 seasons, people still love Bigg Boss. Recently, things took a shocking turn as Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee got eliminated from the show. Today, an interesting fight arose between Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant as the former called the latter cheap. And mind you, Rakhi did not take it well!

The scene begins as Rakhi has a fit and screams that the she should be thrown out of the house as her performance and entertainment is cheap. She gets emotional and says that even though she is not educated, she still tries to entertain people. Rashami screams back at her saying that no one is questioning that. As Rakhi continues to yell, Rashami repeatedly asks ‘Sawaal Kahn utha raha hai?’ Rakhi, still in her own world, cries out ‘because I love Bigg Boss’. Things take an interesting turn as Rashami tells her to stop overdoing it to which Rakhi replies, ‘tu over kar hai chugalkhor’. She then calls Rashami a snitch repeatedly and says that she is making bridges between people. Rashami asks what does she mean to which Rakhi replies, ‘mera kaam nahi hai chugli karna!’ As the fight continues, it reaches its climax when Rakhi says that Rashami should be disgusted by her own face and adds ‘Athoo!’ (Imitating to spit). Later, Rakhi once again demeans Rashami saying that it is beneath her to even fight with Rashami. Rashami coolly replies, ‘toh jaa tu.’

Other members surround them and try to cool it down. Tejasswi also adds that she doesn’t like it Rashami talking about her relationship with Karan. Karan tries to calm Rashami by saying that Rakhi is angry right now. Rashami screams that just because Rakhi is angry she doesn’t have the right to say just about anything to her. Tejasswi adds both the parties have said a lot. As commotion unfolds, Rashami finally storms off and calls Rakhi ‘bewakoof’ on her way out.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant CONFIRMS she's not legally married to Ritesh Singh; Check details