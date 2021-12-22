Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant creates a rift between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, the contestants are seen competing among themselves to win the ticket to finale. The competition has become very tough as everyone is giving their best to become the finalist and save themselves from nominations. But it looks like the game is also taking a toll on the relationship between the contestants. In the promo of the show, it is seen that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get into a fight as she believes Rakhi’s words over his.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Rakhi Sawant is seen talking to Tejasswi Prakash as she tells her that Karan Kundrra had asked her for favouring him. Tejasswi is shocked to hear this and tells Karan, “You clearly have a problem if I win”. He was offended by this allegation and they are seen fighting amongst themselves. He says, “Tu mujhe doubt kar rahi hai. Ye log (Devoleena and Rakhi Sawant) ab mere se zyada ho gaye hai?” She says, “I will fight for those who will play for me.” Karan claps at this statement of Tejasswi Prakash and says, “Rakhi Sawant sacchi ho gayi hai aur mai jhutha ho gaya, sharam kar lo thodi.” Later, Tejasswi is seen crying alone in the garden area.

See promo here:

In the Ticket to Finale task, it is seen that Rakhi Sawant makes plans with Devoleena, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and others to not let anyone win the task. Devoleena suggests to throw the ball away, which creates a fight between Karan Kundrra and Rakhi Sawant. He accuses her of being biased, and is hurt when Tejasswi Prakash believes her words.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai warns Tejasswi Prakash to not question Umar Riaz about his relation with her