Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant discards Abhijeet Bichukale’s clothes as he asks THIS contestant to wash them

With each passing day, Bigg Boss 15 is getting all the more interesting with the high-quotient drama, entertainment, gossip, and fights. In the past few days, we have seen many relationships and dynamics between people change unexpectedly. For instance, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was good friends with Abhijeet Bichukale, lashed out at him after the latter asked her for a kiss amid an ongoing task. Ever since then, Devoleena has maintained some distance from Abhijeet, while they do exchange a few words every now and then with each other.

Speaking of which, in the latest episode, we see that Abhijeet Bichukale requested Devoleena to wash his clothes, while the latter refused. Abhijeet kept on coaxing her and asked her to help him giving her the reason that they are friends. Devoleena asked him why he can’t wash his clothes himself, and also told him to clean his corner of the room as it was a big mess. Later, he requests Devoleena once again, while the actress tells him to give her one reason she should do so. When Abhijeet tells her that they are friends, she asks him why he couldn’t show his friendship when he nominated her to be sent to jail.

In another shot, we see Rakhi Sawant and Rashami Desai in the bathroom area. Rakhi tells Rashami she can’t understand why Devoleena has agreed to wash Bichukale’s clothes after such a big incident and argument transpired between them last week. Rakhi then asks Rashami to bring a trash bag. She throws Abhijeet’s clothes which were soaked in detergent water into the bag, and then discards them in the trash bin. Later, when Pratik asks Rakhi if she threw Abhijeet’s clothes, she denies doing it.

