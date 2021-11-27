Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant fears Tejasswi Prakash & others flirting with her hubby; Says ‘he is so handsome’

Rakhi Sawant is an entertainer and we all know it. She never misses a chance to make it to the headlines be it for her professional life or for her personal life. Well, ever since the news of her wedding had come out, everyone was curious to know about her husband. In fact, many even speculated that Rakhi is bluffing about her marriage and there is no such person as Ritesh. But, now after the promo’s of Rakhi entering the house with hubby Ritesh is out, everyone is eagerly waiting to see the two in the house.

Recently in an interview with ETimes, Rakhi Sawant opened her heart about entering the house with Ritesh. She also expressed her insecurity of other female contestants flirting with him. Rakhi said, “My husband is so handsome, I don't need to see other boys. I am scared and hope that Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and Neha Bhasin don't start flirting or wooing my husband. I just hope they don't do this. I think I will have to carry some totka (a lucky charm ) , something so that mere husband ko nazar na lage (So that my husband is away from an evil eye). I think mere jeena haram hone waala hai.”

Rakhi Sawant further added, “I know my freedom has gone because I am entering the BB 15 house with my husband and I won't get to flirt with anyone. If I do that I know he will pull me up for it. I can't flirt with the other boys. Whatever I'll do, I will have to do with my husband only. Tab mere paas koi nahi tha toh maine biscuit boys ki tareefen kar di... but ab toh hai na toh main kisi aur ki taareef kyu karoon.”

