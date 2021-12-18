Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant gets upset with husband Ritesh, says ‘yeh kya ghar basayega’

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant was seen getting into an argument with husband Ritesh. To note, the couple entered the Bigg Boss house last month as wildcards. It was the first time Rakhi Sawant introduced her husband to the fans on national television. Well, everything was going fine between them, until the latest episode where Rakhi asks Ritesh for how long will he stay away from her.

Rakhi says, “Tumhare prati mein possessive hun magar tum mujhe humesha dhutkaarte ho ya avoid karte ho. Tum mujhse kab tak door rahoge (I am possessive about you but you rebuke me and avoid me. Till when are you going to stay away from me like this)?”

To this, Ritesh replies, “Tum sir ka dard matt karo. Mera haath chodho (Don't give me headache. Leave my hand).” He then leaves from there saying, “Tumhare sath baithna bekar hai (It is a waste of time to sit with you).”

Later, Rakhi sits with Tejasswi and shares her feelings. She says, “Dusri ladkiyan usko achhi lagti hain. Mere sath toh baat he nahi karta hai. Duniya ka pehla pati jo biwi ke baaju mein he nahi baithta hai (He likes other girls. He doesn't talk to me. He is the world's first husband who dislikes sitting with his wife).”

She then adds, “Apnapan kabhi dikhaya he nahi. Yeh kya ghar basayega? takleef hoti hai. Bohot affected hun mein (He never shows affection. How will he make a home with me? It hurts me. I am very much affected with all this). Rakhi ends up saying that it’s better not to have a husband than to have one like him. A person can live alone.

