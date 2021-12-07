Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant gets violent as Abhijit Bichukale comments about her hiring Ritesh

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss will have oodles of drama as it will be seen that Rakhi Sawant will be breaking the house property. Rakhi will be seen getting mad at the wildcard contestant Abhijit Bichukale. In the promo of the upcoming episode, Rakhi Sawant will be creating ruckus in the house as Abhijit comments on her husband Ritesh.

In the promo, it is shown that Abhijit Bichukale asks Rakhi if she has hired Ritesh as her husband. She gets riled up due to his comment and starts throwing stuff around in the house. She will be seen shouting at Abhijit Bichukale and insults him as well. She throws his stuff and his suitcase. Abhijit tries to stop her and says this is not right. Ritesh also says, “You had this thought in your mind which is why you said that”. Abhijit replies, “Salman Bhai ne mazak kia tabhi maine bola”. Rakhi gets furious and gets on his bed as she says, “Bhai never said my husband is on hire.” She further pulls his hair and says, “Tumhari biwi bhaade ki hai?”

See promo here:

Rakhi Sawant had shared in the previous season that she is married to a businessman named Ritesh. She was seen getting emotional several times in the house as she felt that he was hiding their relationship and did not accept her. Hence, she had decided to enter the BB15 house with her husband. Inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, she revealed the face of her mysterious husband for the first time, which has made everyone skeptical about him being the real husband or a fake one.



