Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant informs Tejasswi Prakash as per astrology Karan Kundrra may get married by March

The recent episode of the controversial show Bigg Boss 15 has been revolving around the relationship of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. During the ranking game, Rakhi Sawant’s husband, Ritesh had called Karan, Tejasswi and Umar Riaz fake. He said they have only paired up for the game. The duo said that they do not need to justify their feelings to others. He shared that an astrologer had told him that Karan will get married by March next year. Rakhi goes and tells this to Tejasswi Prakash, who gets shocked.

In the house, Rakhi and Karan talk about how she feels that Tejasswi likes him a lot and they should prove to everyone that they are not fake. She says that an astrologer had told her she will fall for someone younger to her. Karan adds that according to an astrologer, he is supposed to get married by March and says, “I didn’t even think I will come to Bigg Boss and meet…” Shamita adds, pointing towards Karan’s rings, “The way he wears all these, he clearly believes in them.”

Karan adds, “I have to believe in something. After two years of…” (hinting towards his past relationships).

Ritesh is seen sitting with Tejasswi to talk about their relationship and Rakhi joins. Here, Rakhi tells her that Karan wants to get married by March. Tejasswi is shocked ever since Rakhi-Ritesh started questioning her about her relationship. Tejasswi says, “You can’t turn me against him and what we have we know.”

Rakhi tells them that she doesn’t want them to break up but prove to everyone that they are together. She says, “You get cosy with him in bed and you say there is nothing? What is this I like you but I don’t love you. I know you need someone in the house. Even I was craving for my husband last season. But I am seeing you only getting cosy with Karan and nothing else. We are feeling this so imagine what the audience must be thinking.”

Karan and Tejasswi talk about the same and the former says that they should focus on the positive side of what Rakhi-Ritesh said.



