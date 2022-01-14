Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant instigates Tejasswi Prakash against Shamita Shetty; Karan Kundrra reacts

The relationship between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was formed inside the house as they duo fell in love. But their relationship in the house has been nothing less than a rollercoaster ride. The couple has been through numerous ups and downs, with lots of tears and fights. In the recent episodes, Karan Kundrra was being teased for his bond with Shamita Shetty. Tejasswi Prakash is not okay with that and fights with him.

In the promo of the episode, Rakhi Sawant is seen talking to Shamita Shetty about Karan Kundrra. She says “Karan fas gya Teja mein varna uski nazar to tumpe hi thi.” Shamita is seen smiling and brushing off her words. Later, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan are seen talking in the garden area. She is seen blaming Karan as she says, “Jo mai soch rahi thi vo Rakhi ne clearly bold dia.” She adds that she calls him boyfriend and he doesn’t even react when he is being teased with someone else. Karan loses his temper and says, “I am done with people telling me what to do. I will do whatever I want to do. Tumhe acha nahi lag raha toh back off.”

See promo here:

In the previous weekend episode, Karan Kundrra was bashed by the host Salman Khan and special guest Kashmera Shah for not taking stand for his girlfriend. When Salman said that Tejasswi hold no priority in his life, Tejasswi was seen getting emotional. The couple had finally made up later and promised to be each other’s strength.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: The Fight Is On; Tejasswi Prakash refuses to be Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s friend