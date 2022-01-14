Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant instigates Tejasswi Prakash against Shamita Shetty; Karan Kundrra reacts

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jan 14, 2022 11:23 PM IST  |  64K
   
Teja fights with Karan
Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant instigates Tejasswi Prakash against Shamita Shetty; Karan Kundrra reacts
Advertisement

The relationship between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was formed inside the house as they duo fell in love. But their relationship in the house has been nothing less than a rollercoaster ride. The couple has been through numerous ups and downs, with lots of tears and fights. In the recent episodes, Karan Kundrra was being teased for his bond with Shamita Shetty. Tejasswi Prakash is not okay with that and fights with him.

In the promo of the episode, Rakhi Sawant is seen talking to Shamita Shetty about Karan Kundrra. She says “Karan fas gya Teja mein varna uski nazar to tumpe hi thi.” Shamita is seen smiling and brushing off her words. Later, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan are seen talking in the garden area. She is seen blaming Karan as she says, “Jo mai soch rahi thi vo Rakhi ne clearly bold dia.” She adds that she calls him boyfriend and he doesn’t even react when he is being teased with someone else. Karan loses his temper and says, “I am done with people telling me what to do. I will do whatever I want to do. Tumhe acha nahi lag raha toh back off.”

See promo here:

In the previous weekend episode, Karan Kundrra was bashed by the host Salman Khan and special guest Kashmera Shah for not taking stand for his girlfriend. When Salman said that Tejasswi hold no priority in his life, Tejasswi was seen getting emotional. The couple had finally made up later and promised to be each other’s strength.

Also read- Bigg Boss 15: The Fight Is On; Tejasswi Prakash refuses to be Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s friend

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
56 minutes ago
Karan should make up his mind and think about wat actually teja is trying to instigate him for. Teja ne yeh prove kar diya ki when she is abt to lose she cries and expects sympathy . Few days back she was blaming ki karan n group don't want her to go in the finale. Now to karan she is telling those other housemates don't want her to be in the finale week. Over confident hai. Pl karan tennu bohat kudiyaan mil jaan giyaan like I don't wanna take the name pavein hor koi punjaban . But enu chhad. Otherwise pachtaayenga. She actually dominates you.
0 REPLY
View more (1) comments