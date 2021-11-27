Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant introduces her ‘mysterious’ husband Ritesh for the first time

Former contestant Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card entry in Friday’s episode. The actress made a grand entry in the show along with two other contestants- Rashmi Desai and Devoleena. But what left the contestants amazed was Rakhi Sawant’s ‘mysterious’ husband Ritesh’s entry.

After making her grand entry, Rakhi looked into the camera and revealed that she will be introducing her husband Ritesh for the first time. Rakhi then grooved over ‘mere piya ghar aaya’ and welcomed her love as other housemates hooted. The contestants screamed ‘jijaji’. Rakhi even touched his feet out of respect and in return, Ritesh hugged her.

The contestants then insisted Rakhi and Ritesh narrate their love story. Ritesh initially told that he met Rakhi through Whatsapp. He said that he was organising an event, when his PA gave him Rakhi’s number. “Some things were not going well in my life and I was depressed. I wanted to speak to someone who is not from my profession or known. I send ‘Hi’ to her and she blocked me.” Ritesh then went on revealing that he again texted her after a few days from another number and then she responded.

Rakhi said at that time she was depressed. “I had a boyfriend and wanted to get rid of him. I learnt he was a don. He used to take loans and my mother asked me to stop talking to him. So at that time, Ritesh had texted me and I had told him that I urgently wanted to get married.”

Ritesh revealed that he also sent his friend’s proposal for Rakhi and had threatened him to decline it. He said, “I told him not to accept it, otherwise he will lose his job.” Rakhi then added that Ritesh had shared his account details and everything with her.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant welcomes husband in the house by dancing on ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’