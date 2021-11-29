Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant lashes out at Karan Kundrra, accuses him of cheating on his ex girlfriends

Several things have changed inside the Bigg Boss house 15 since last week as three strong contestants were eliminated from the show including Jay Bhanushali, Vishal, and Neha Bhasin. With their elimination, four wild card contestants including Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Ritesh made their entry into the house.

Rakhi Sawant recently grabbed the eyeballs as she got into a fight with Karan Kundrra during a Weekend Ka Vaar task. It so happened when Rakhi’s husband and BB 15 contestant Ritesh called Karan's relationship with Tejasswi Prakash ‘fake’. Even Karan had called Ritesh a ‘coward’ for not acknowledging his wedding with Rakhi. During a task, “Shaadi karke bhaaga, 3 saal baad aya (He (Ritesh) ran away after his marriage and came back three years later),” said Karan.

Ritesh started arguing with Karan Kundrra over it and Rakhi also joined the argument and accused him of cheating his ex-girlfriends. “Tune saari ladkiyo ko dhoka diya hai. Tu kya saath nibhaega? Tu kya bol raha hai? (You have cheated on your girlfriends. Will you stand by anyone? What are you talking about?),” said Rakhi.

Further defending Ritesh, Rakhi said, “Ritesh didn't come for two years and that is my personal problem.” Neha Dhupia who conducted the task had to intervene in order to put an end to the fight.

For those unaware, Karan Kundrra was previously in a relationship with model-host Anusha Dandekar. Earlier there were reports that Anusha would enter the house, however, she denied the rumours and took to her social media and wrote, “Once again, coz I have so many questions on it everywhere…and I’m even told I’m spoken about in the house ! Wow! I’ll clarify again! I AM NOT GOING ON BIGG BOSS AND I NEVER WILL! I DO NOT LIKE TO SAY NEVER, BUT THIS I AM OKAY WITH. I DO NOT WANT TO GO, IT’s NEVER BEEN MY THING! AND NO I DO NOT WATCH THE SHOW ! THEY HAVE NEVER EVEN APPROACHED ME TO BE ON IT BECAUSE THEY KNOW I’LL SAY NO! I ALSO LOVE MY LIFE THE WAY IT IS. I WILL NOT GO JUST FOR PEOPLE’S IDEA OF ENTERTAINMENT!”



Anusha further stated that she is happy in her own reality. She wrote, “THE BB MAKERS THEMSELVES DO NOT EVEN STOP THE RUMOURS! HONESTLY ANYONE WHO WANTS TO SEE ME IN THE SHOW TO GIVE THEIR LIFE MORE EXCITEMENT BECAUSE THEY THINK DRAMA WILL BREAK OUT, IT AIN’T GONNA HAPPEN! PLEASE KNOW I AM HAPPY IN MY OWN REALITY, WHICH CANNOT BE VIEWED BY YOU 24/7. THE ONES THAT WANTED ME TO GENUINELY GO BECAUSE THEY THINK I WOULD BRING POSITIVE VIBES, THANK YOU, I’LL STILL BE RIGHT HERE GIVING AS MUCH AS I CAN.”

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar ‘CLARIFIES’ she won’t enter BIGG BOSS 15: Will not go just for people’s idea of entertainment