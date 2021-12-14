Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant lashes out at Nishant Bhat, asks, ‘Maa-baap se bada dance hain kya?’

Bigg Boss 15 has been going on in full swing since it started airing on the small screens over a couple of months back. Every episode has been bringing along new twists and turns on the popular reality show. In the latest episode, it was seen that host Salman Khan made an entry into the house, which surprised the housemates. Salman informed that the Non-VIP contestants, namely Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, and Rajiv Adatia will get to talk to their family members on a video call. But, each call taken will subtract a particular amount from Rs. 15 lakhs that they can earn back to make their prize money a total of 50 lakhs.

While Umar, Rajiv, and Pratik talked to their family members thus losing a total of 6 lakhs, others including Karan, Tejasswi, Nishant, and Shamita decided to save the money and not take the call. Later in the episode, Rakhi Sawant was seen sharing her opinion on the task with her husband Ritesh Singh. Rakhi broke down as she remembered her mother, who is unwell, and said that money can’t be bigger than parents. She also said that there’s no use if she misses out on a chance to see her ailing mother for some money, and later visits her grave with flowers.

Furthermore, Rakhi even criticized Nishant Bhat’s decision and reasoning behind the same. She said that in the past, Nishant had let go of the opportunity to add Rs. 5 lakhs to their prize money under the condition that he gives up dancing for a year. But now, he has chosen 2 lakhs, instead of the opportunity to talk to his parents. She says, “Maa-baap se badhkar dance hai kya yaar?”

In other news, last week, Rakhi became the first contestant to enter the finale week of Bigg Boss 15.