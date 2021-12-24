Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant opens up about the sacrifices she made in order to survive in the industry

While Bigg Boss gives us a lot of excitement and nerve-wracking drama, it essentially is a show that lets us into the lives of the people who live in the Bigg Boss house and navigate their way towards the end prize. With the angry, enraged, exciting moments, there are also certain vulnerable moments where the contestants open up about their lives and their struggles. These moments give the audience a better chance to understand the contestants better. Towards the end of Thursday’s episode, Rakhi Sawant, who has been a part of numerous seasons of Bigg Boss and is a known personality in the Indian entertainment industry opened up about the sacrifices she had to make in order to survive in the industry.

In a scene where Rakhi, Tejasswi, and Devoleena were sitting together, Rakhi was explaining to Tejasswi about the consequences of someone touching her breast implants. This discussion was the result of the fight Rakhi had with Shamita earlier where the latter pushed her implants. Replying to Rakhi, Tejasswi asked Rakhi why she got all this done and gave examples of Devoleena and herself who were happy even without getting any implants done. Rakhi then expressed that she had a lot of problems in her life. She also added that she had to make a lot of sacrifices to remain in the industry. Getting emotional, she said that only she understood her pain. She then told Tejasswi that no one tortures their own body. Tejasswi replied that she was joking and told Rakhi that she was right. The scene ended with Rakhi getting teary-eyed and Tejasswi apologising to her.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai calls Pratik Sehajpal a 'chalti phirti galti', latter lashes out