Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant plans to tie a 'rakhi' to husband Ritesh; Salman Khan jokes he knows the reality

The New Year special episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 was a star-studded one. The episode was graced by celebrities including Anu Malik, Shekhar Ravjiani, Jannat Zubair, Palak Tiwari and others. Host Salman Khan was seen greeting them with enthusiasm and enjoying with the guests. In the episode, he was also seen interacting with the contestants as he reminded Rakhi Sawant of her husband’s misbehaviour with her, to which she says that she will tie rakhi on his hand.

During her time on the stage, Jannat complimented Rakhi and praised her for the entertainment, further wishing that she wins the season. Surprised by this, Salman said, “Rakhi sari duniya tumko compliment deti hai. Sirf wo hi hai ek Hitesh, kya naam hai uska Ritesh, jo aisa hai.” He had an expression showing disappointment on his face.

Reacting to this, Rakhi said, “Sir main is baar jake usko rakhi baandh doongi (Sir, I’ll go and tie rakhi to him, this time).”

Salman was quick to react and joked that her way of tying rakhi would be different. He enacted how she would climb up on him and hug him.

For the unversed, Ritesh’s conduct with Rakhi made headlines during his stint in the show. He was called out by Salman Khan for his rude and disrespectful behaviour in a weekend episode too. Rakhi Sawant was seen not reacting to his behaviour, owing to which Salman Khan was seen scolding her to stand for herself.



