Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant questions the relationship between Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz

In the recent episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, it is seen Rashami Desai is fond of Umar Riaz. The actress is often seen spending time with him and had earlier indirectly expressed her feelings for him. Rashami is seen sitting cosily with Umar Riaz on the couch and she hugs him. Rakhi Sawant sees them and asks them if they love each other.

In the episode, Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz were discussing Devoleena Bhattarcharjee’s attitude in the game. While Umar was sitting on the couch, Rashami was sitting on the armrest, then she is seen hugging him.

Rakhi Sawant was watching them and asks “Love lapata ho raha hai hai yahan?” Umar replies jokingly, “It is trending everywhere. It’s winter so you need the warm feeling. When I feel hot, I will say chal hatt.” Rashami jokingly hit Umar. Rakhi says, “Rashami resham ka kambal hai.”

Later in the day, Rakhi was asking Rashami’s once BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee, if she knew about Rashami and Umar being in a relationship before entering the house. She tells Devoleena that she saw them the previous night sitting cosily. Devoleena says, “I don’t know, I had asked her but she denied and many times she gets irked when I mention her with him.”

Devoleena says Rashami might be joking and adds, “They are not a couple. Mark my words. They might be showing off here, but outside they are not a couple.”

Rashami was also seen questioning Umar about having a girlfriend outside the house and he says ‘no’ and swears on Rakhi. She announces that Umar has a girlfriend. Karan Kundrra enters at the moment and adds, ‘I am his girlfriend.’ They later joke about the entire matter and Umar says that nobody has said ‘yes’ to him.

