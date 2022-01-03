Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant reveals about Tejasswi Prakash’s boyfriend to Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi to not get too close to Karan Karan. She tells her to not cross the boundary while hugging or cuddling with him, as it makes others uncomfortable around her. To this Tejasswi replies saying that she is responsible and is aware that her family is watching. She also says that Karan Kundrra is more responsible and that they will never cross their limits. She adds Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Pratik Sehajpal get very close and they aren't even a couple.

In the episode, it will be seen that Devoleena reveals some personal details about Tejasswi which will shock Karan Kundrra. Devoleena tells Rakhi Sawant that Tejasswi has a boyfriend outside. Rakhi tells this to Karan Kundrra and he is shocked to hear this information. He confronts Tejasswi Prakash and asks if this is the same person about whom they've discussed earlier. She says that it's the same terrible relationship she was in and she has no clue who they are talking about. The actress suggests that they were talking about her recent breakup.

Karan Kundrra tells her, "If we've had this discussion earlier, then it doesn't matter to us." Devoleena tells her that the alleged news about her having a boyfriend outside is all over the media. Tejasswi is shocked and asks, "Who is it? Kab paida hua? I don't care. I know what I am doing, mujhe fark nahin padta".

Later, during an interaction with Rakhi Sawant, Abhijit Bichukale raises questions on Tejasswi's character and tells her, "Vo itni galat ladki hai. Uska boyfriend bahar hokar bhi idhar Karan ke sath hai."



