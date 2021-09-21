Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh speaks on making first public appearance on Salman Khan’s show

According to a report in ETimes, Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh will be making his first public appearance on the upcoming season of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 that will be hosted by . Ritesh spoke about failing to appear on the show when Salman Khan and other inmates were looking for him. Ritesh said, “It was due to my business. That’s why I could not fulfill my commitment." Ritesh mentioned that he will be making his first public appearance on Bigg Boss 15. Ritesh said, “You will see me on the show.''

Recently, Twinkle Khanna had shared a post about Rakhi Sawant on Tweak. She captioned it by writing, “With the kind of public ridicule Rakhi Sawant has endured over the years, I would have dug myself a hole and lived the rest of my life as a meerkat. But when you’re in on the joke, you can’t be embarrassed. As much as we may laugh at her, she’s laughing too — all the way to the bank, pulling her family out of poverty and building a life for herself in a pretty cut-throat industry.”

Rakhi thanked Twinkle for acknowledging in an Instagram post. She wrote, “Thankyou so much @twinklerkhanna and @tweakindia it’s means a lot to me .. thank you @twinklerkhanna ji that u removed your precious time and wrote some thing nice about me … I have always been one woman army fighting for what I believed in .. in a place where I was laughed , made fun off , trolled , abused however I still stood strong on my grounds .. today I m proud of what I am and that I can take care of me and my family and overcome all the hardship by bringing in joy laughter and entertainment in people’s life …I am sure it takes a lot to be as humble as twinkle Khanna and it takes a heart of iron to be Rakhi Sawant”.

