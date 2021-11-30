Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh & Umar Riaz get into a fight; Devoleena disqualifies latter

The reality show Bigg Boss 15 has become more entertaining with the new wildcard entries in the house. Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be made 'sanchalaks' of the task. During the task, VIP member Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh and non-VIP member Umar Riaz will be seen getting into a physical fight. It happened as they try to save the coins they collected for their teams. The fight gets ugly and Rakhi interferes in the fight to support her husband. She charges towards Umar and asks how dare he touch her husband.

Devoleena disqualifies Umar from the task as he gets physical during it and Tejasswi taunts her that the world is watching her decision. Devoleena gives it back to her saying, the world has always watched it and in the Bigg Boss house getting physical with someone is not allowed.

In the show, the non-VIP members are using all methods to make the lives of the VIP members miserable. Karan Kundrra makes a plan with Shamita Shetty and others to torture the VIP members. They refuse to do any work and steal their food as well. The non-VIP members, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are seen stealing food from the VIP lounge and hiding it in the different sections of the house.

Later, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai are seen shouting at the each other over kitchen duties. He makes an announcement that whatever he will cook for VIP members, they will have to eat. Rashami Desai and others refuse to accept it and a huge fight takes place between them.



